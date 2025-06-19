The 'Sapphire' video has already started garnering global attention, not just for its music, but also for the unique blend of cultures and the star power of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has called Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan "probably the first or second most famous person in the world" in a behind-the-scenes video for his latest single 'Sapphire', giving fans a chance to take a personal look at the making of the track's India-themed music video.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Sheeran details the behind-the-scenes journey of 'Sapphire' and reveals that Khan not only made a cameo in the video but also invited him to his home for a long game of paddle and dinner.

Ed Sheeran about Shah Rukh Khan

"He's Shah Rukh. I don't know if I need to explain who Shah Rukh Khan is. He's probably the first or second most famous person in the world," Ed said in the behind-the-scenes video for 'Sapphire'.

Sheeran said, "He invited me over to his house to play pedals, so we played for three hours. Then he gave me the idea to do it whenever I wanted, and honestly, I said, 'here, tomorrow.' So you want to have dinner again tomorrow. By the time I had dinner, I went away, sang this whole song in Hindi, which took a while to do. Then we came back, had dinner, sang this song to him, and after that I asked, 'Can you do a cameo in the video?'"

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

Sheeran, who has teamed up with Indian singer Arijit Singh for the track, called his experience of filming in India extremely meaningful. "I felt like every part of this video was like a pilgrimage to get every shot. The whole country has such a rich fabric of culture."

The 'Sapphire' video has already started garnering global attention, not just for its music, but also for the unique blend of cultures and the star power of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh.

