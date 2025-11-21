This is how Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan is related to Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, know here

Not many people know that Salman Khan and Gautam Gambhir are relatives. Read here to know about this unique family bond.

In a surprising revelation, it has been discovered that Indian cricket's Gautam Gambhir and Bollywood's Salman Khan share a unique family connection. Gambhir, celebrated for his crucial role in India's World Cup victories, and Khan, a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, are relatives. However, not many people know that these two legendary figures are relatives, connected through a unique family bond. This surprising relationship stems from the marriages of their sisters, Radhika Gambhir and Arpita Khan, into the same family.

How is Salman Khan's sister related to Gautam Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir’s sister, Radhika, is married to Aashray Sharma, who hails from a prominent political family in Himachal Pradesh. Aashray’s brother, Aayush Sharma, is married to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan, making Radhika and Arpita sister-in-laws.

This interfamily connection establishes the kinship between Gambhir and Khan. Aashray’s grandfather, the late Pandit Sukhram Sharma, was a central minister, and his father, Anil Sharma, served as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh.

The match between Radhika and Aashray was reportedly facilitated by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Congress president of Himachal Pradesh, who is a friend of Radhika’s father, Rajiv Gambhir. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan tied the knot on November 18 last year, further cementing the family ties.

Gautam Gambhir's career

Gautam Gambhir, currently the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, has had a remarkable career. Appointed to this role in July 2024, Gambhir led the team to victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2025 Asia Cup, marking a successful start to his tenure.

Before taking the reins as head coach, he served as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), guiding them to the IPL title in 2024. Gambhir’s contributions to Indian cricket, particularly in India’s World Cup wins in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), are well-documented, and he remains a respected figure in the cricketing world.

Salman Khan's career

On the other front, Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is currently occupied with shooting for Bigg Boss 19. Known for his charismatic screen presence and blockbuster hits, Khan continues to dominate the entertainment industry. Despite his hectic schedule, his family life, particularly his close bond with his sister Arpita, remains a subject of interest for fans. The marriage of Arpita to Aayush Sharma has brought the Gambhir and Khan families closer, highlighting an interesting intersection of cricket and Bollywood.