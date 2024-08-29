This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

Hesitation hung in the air as Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Group, found himself at a crossroads, facing a decision that carried significant risk. The weight of uncertainty pressed down, and for a moment, the usually confident Goenka wavered. It was in this moment of doubt that an unexpected source of inspiration emerged—Mukesh Ambani, the RIL boss and India's wealthiest man.

Earlier this year in March, Goenka had shared a nostalgic photograph on social media, featuring himself with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, captioned humorously, "Three old friends: One who is #1 in the size of his balance sheet. One who is #1 in size of his respect. One who is #1 in the size of his waist." But beyond the humour, it was Ambani’s words that would resonate deeply with Goenka during a crucial decision-making moment.

As Goenka revealed on the social media platform X, he was hesitant to take a bold step that day. However, a powerful speech by Ambani, which he stumbled upon, transformed his hesitation into determination. In a 45-second clip, Ambani articulated the essence of courage: "Bravery and courage are very important in life. Nobody has ever achieved anything big in business or in any walk of life without courage. Of course, whenever you do anything big, you do feel a little scared, but you have got to conquer fear to discover the hidden hero within you."

These words struck a chord with Goenka, who admitted, "I was hesitating to take a risky decision today. But these inspiring words from Mukesh Ambani gave me courage." The message was clear: bravery was not the absence of fear, but the mastery of it.

Goenka, who took over the reins of RPG Group at the age of 24 and now sits atop a fortune of $3.8 billion, was reminded that even at the pinnacle of success, the path forward requires the courage to take risks—a lesson he learned from an old friend in a time of need.