This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

First Mumbai-Goa train on Western Railway to launch today: Check route, timings, stoppages and more

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

10 oldest religions in the world

10 oldest religions in the world

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए हो��श

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

HomeViral

Viral

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

Earlier this year in March, Goenka had shared a nostalgic photograph on social media, featuring himself with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH
Mukesh Ambani & Harsh Goenka
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hesitation hung in the air as Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Group, found himself at a crossroads, facing a decision that carried significant risk. The weight of uncertainty pressed down, and for a moment, the usually confident Goenka wavered. It was in this moment of doubt that an unexpected source of inspiration emerged—Mukesh Ambani, the RIL boss and India's wealthiest man.

Earlier this year in March, Goenka had shared a nostalgic photograph on social media, featuring himself with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, captioned humorously, "Three old friends: One who is #1 in the size of his balance sheet. One who is #1 in size of his respect. One who is #1 in the size of his waist." But beyond the humour, it was Ambani’s words that would resonate deeply with Goenka during a crucial decision-making moment.

As Goenka revealed on the social media platform X, he was hesitant to take a bold step that day. However, a powerful speech by Ambani, which he stumbled upon, transformed his hesitation into determination. In a 45-second clip, Ambani articulated the essence of courage: "Bravery and courage are very important in life. Nobody has ever achieved anything big in business or in any walk of life without courage. Of course, whenever you do anything big, you do feel a little scared, but you have got to conquer fear to discover the hidden hero within you."

These words struck a chord with Goenka, who admitted, "I was hesitating to take a risky decision today. But these inspiring words from Mukesh Ambani gave me courage." The message was clear: bravery was not the absence of fear, but the mastery of it.

Goenka, who took over the reins of RPG Group at the age of 24 and now sits atop a fortune of $3.8 billion, was reminded that even at the pinnacle of success, the path forward requires the courage to take risks—a lesson he learned from an old friend in a time of need.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement