VIRAL

This is how employees reacted after getting 'Soan Papdi' as Diwali gift without bonus, netizens call it actually tasty'; watch viral video

In a viral video, the employees of a factory protested strongly to the Diwali gift their employer gave them. The video shows them enraged after receiving Soan Papdi from their company which did not give them bonus.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Diwali is not just celebrated at homes, it is a festival of hearts, the act of giving and lighting lives and also exchanging gifts. Offices or workplace areas are not left alone in celebrations as for long it has been a tradition to gift employees with Diwali bonus, sweets and other gift items. But gifting 'Soan Papdi' on the occasion of Diwali is especially not taken in a good taste for being infamous on such occasion. This is what exactly a company gifted to its employees after which made the reaction of the latter go viral. 

In a surprising incident, to protest the company's 'Soan Papdi' gift to them the employees in a factory in Gannaur, Sonipat, threw away the Soan Papdi boxes outside the factory gate. The video of the incident went viral on social media with netizens fuelling a debate.  

What did the employees do?

Few days before Diwali, a factory in Gannaur gifted its workers boxes of Soan Papdi sweet and not the bonuses for which employees wait for long, which enraged them. They felt that this was a big insult to them as they were already frustrated by the rising costs and delayed wages, allegedly restraining their household budgets. In such a situation, the box of sweets instead of adding goodness and to the celebratory mood, came as a spoiler. After this, the employees started throwing the sweets at the factory gate, cursing their employer, according to the viral video. 

As per the media reports, the factory supervisors said that the sweets were given as a gesture of goodwill during the festive season. The authorities have also confirmed that there was no property loss due to the violence by the employees.  

How did netizens react?

Some reacted strongly to the action of the employees by suggesting that they could have given the boxes of sweets to poor instead of wasting them. While some said that Soan Papdi is actually tasty. A user also said that if the employees threw the boxes because they did not get bonuses then it was okay.

