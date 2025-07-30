Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability
'This is his lottery': Mumbai auto driver wins hearts by offering free water, snacks to passengers
VIRAL
The now-viral picture shows water bottles and biscuit packets neatly placed at the back of the auto.
A picture of an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai offering free water and snacks to passengers has impressed netizens.
The post shared on the subreddit 'r/mumbai' was captioned, "Customer travel experience at its finest."
The now-viral picture shows water bottles and biscuit packets neatly placed at the back of the auto. Also, there is a label written in Marathi, which means "free drinking water" in English.
Several Reddit users praised the driver's noble deed in the comments section.
Have a look here:
One user said, "He spends a lot of money (for his earnings), but he must be one of the happiest people in the world." While another said, "Frankly, I would give him whatever he asks for without bargaining and even tip him, which some people don't. But goodness is goodness."
A user also commented, "This is his lottery. People remember him for his good deeds and good karma. A kind person doesn't really crave for material pleasures. The people he is earning are his lottery."
