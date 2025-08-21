'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend

The scenic moment turned unforgettable when he pulled out the ring and knelt to propose; the volcano dramatically erupted in the background.

A man proposing to his girlfriend in Guatemala went viral after a volcano erupted in the background. In the clip, shared by Morgan Alexa on Instagram, she captures her posing for a photo with her boyfriend near Guatemala’s Volcan Acatenango.

The scenic moment turned unforgettable when he pulled out the ring and knelt to propose; the volcano dramatically erupted in the background.

Taking to her Instagram, Morgan Alexa wrote a heartfelt message for her boyfriend, “My proposal video. I’ve been receiving a handful of DMs about you guys finding my video across the internet, so I figured I’d post it myself as a reel! For anyone who doesn’t know, I got proposed to by my long-term boyfriend jleenumbers on Volcn Acatenango in Guatemala.”

“Volcan Fuego is what is erupting in the background. We got very lucky because the eruption you see in the video was the first visible eruption we saw that day. In Guatemalan indigenous culture, volcn Fuego serves as a sacred link to the spiritual world, with eruptions seen as powerful manifestations of the supernatural and an opportunity for rituals and offerings. Taking ‘I lava you’ to a whole new level. Once again thank you for all the love,” she explained.

Watch the video here

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''The volcano was also excited for you guys! Aahh I love this!!''

Another user said, ''This is epic. Made me tear up a little bit. I love seeing both of you filled with happiness. Congratulations on your new journey together.''

A third user commented, ''The lightning, the lava, the love, the question, the answer, it's all just perfect.''

Another user wrote, ''That eruption after saying yes was an absolutely beautiful good sign and blessing to you both to carry into your marriage.''

Also read: Noida founder says 5–6 hour workdays helped his startup achieve 200% revenue growth: 'I don't work 12-14 hours...'