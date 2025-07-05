'This is discriminatory': Gujarat college student denied flat, you won’t believe why

The post instantly caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing similar experiences.

A Reddit user has sparked a discussion online after she shared how her sister, a college student in Gujarat, was "kicked out" of her rented apartment before she could move in, simply because she is single. In a post titled 'My sister was kicked out of her apartment because she is single', the user explained that her sister rented a 3 BHK in Gandhinagar with two friends, paid money to a broker and moved their belongings there. The broker had assured them that there would be no problem in renting as unmarried girls. She was just waiting for the other two girls to move in so that they could formally sign the rent agreement.

However, things quickly changed when a neighbour complained to the builder that the flat should not be rented out to "single girls". "The builder put the flat on 'notice', refusing to let them move in, while the landlord had no problem with it," the user explained.

The Redditor said that her sister tried to talk to the neighbour and convince him, but he rudely disconnected the call and blocked her. "My sister tried to contact the neighbour's uncle and convince him that they won't make a fuss. She introduced herself and started talking when the guy disconnected the call. Then he blocked her everywhere," the OP said.

"This is not only frustrating but also discriminatory. Now all the moving costs are on us and we have to do it a second time and also find a new place just before college starts," she asked. "Why should young adults - whether they are students or working - be denied a place to live once everything is settled because of old social prejudices?"

"Well, in India, people worry more about what is happening in their neighbour's house. They don't spare families, how will they spare bachelors? It is this moral policing ka keeda in them which prematurely aims to block the future activities bachelors might indulge in, which might corrupt their environment," wrote a user.

"As a Gujarati, I can't agree more. Also, even if you're Gujarati and not from some specific caste, you'll not get a home in some areas," said another user.

A third user commented, "You should seriously consider sending him a legal notice. He’s not your landlord, builder or even remotely in charge."

