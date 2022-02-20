‘This is dedication’: Newly-wed bride goes to cast vote in full bridal attire in UP’s Firozabad

The third phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is taking place today in a total of 59 constituencies, deciding the fate of several hundred leaders from different political parties. Thus, the polling booths in the state are currently filled to the brim with voters.

Every election season, we see many brides and grooms appearing to cast their votes in the wedding attires. This year was no different as once again, a bride showed up to a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh in full bridal attire, ready to cast her vote.

On February 20, a newly-wed bride showed up at a polling booth in the Firozabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh wearing her bridal attire – a traditional red and gold lehenga paired with heavy gold jewelry, a ghoonghat, and the mangalsutra.

She showed up to the polling booth dressed in her wedding attire just a few hours after her wedding, making the heads of other voters turn.

A newly-wed bride, Julie cast her vote at polling booth no.305 in Firozabad assembly constituency before leaving for her in-laws' house. She got married last night and was leaving for her in-laws' house this morning. #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/YtRxthyNik — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

News agency ANI posted a photo of the new bride along with the caption, “A newly-wed bride, Julie cast her vote in the Firozabad district in full bridal avatar before leaving for her in-laws' house. She got married last night and was leaving for her in-laws' house this morning.”

Impressing netizens commented on her photo. One Twitter user said, “Wow, this is dedication!” Another user hilariously said, “News mai aane ki ninja technique.”

The voting for the UP elections 2022 phase 3 commenced at 7 am today, and will take place till 6 pm in 59 constituencies. Residents of Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, and many more cities are voting today.

An average of 21.18 percent voting was recorded in the first four hours of polling in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 10.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the polling process is also going on in Punjab today, from 8 am to 6 pm. Over 2.14 crore people are set to cast their votes in Punjab today.