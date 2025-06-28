Meerut in Uttar Pradesh is famously known as the "City of Chaat" for its wide variety of spicy and flavourful street food.

Uttar Pradesh, a large and culturally rich state in northern India, is famous for many things, from historical sites and religious places to its lively festivals and food. One of the most loved parts of Uttar Pradesh’s culture is its street food, especially chaat. This spicy, tangy, and flavourful snack is popular across the state and is enjoyed by people of all ages. While many cities in Uttar Pradesh offer tasty chaat, one district has earned a special reputation for it: Meerut.

Meerut is known as the “City of Chaat” because of its wide range of unique and delicious chaat dishes. Every evening, the streets of Meerut come alive with food stalls selling mouth-watering items like Matar ki Chaat (spicy peas mix), Tamatar Chaat (a tangy tomato-based dish), Bhalla Papdi (a curd-based snack with crispy wafers), and Tokri Chaat (a basket-shaped snack filled with a mix of ingredients). Locals as well as visitors from nearby areas crowd these stalls to enjoy the burst of flavours that only Meerut’s chaat can offer.

The popularity of chaat in Meerut is not just about the taste; it’s also about the experience. The city’s chaat stalls are known for their vibrant atmosphere, friendly vendors, and freshly made snacks. Over time, Meerut has become a must-visit place for chaat lovers in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh itself is the most populated state in India, with over 241 million people. It is divided into 75 districts and 18 divisions to help with better governance and public service. Its capital city is Lucknow, while Prayagraj serves as the judicial capital. The state shares borders with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and even Nepal, making it a key part of northern India.

Among all these districts, Meerut holds a special place in people’s hearts because of its strong street food culture. Thanks to its love for chaat, it continues to carry the title of “City of Chaat” with pride.