This is the largest shareholder in Infosys with a 9.531% stake, surpassing the Murthy family's combined shareholding.

When people think of Infosys, the name of its co-founder Narayana Murthy and his family often comes to mind. While the Murthy family is deeply associated with the IT company, they are not the largest shareholders in terms of ownership. The biggest shareholder in Infosys is actually India's largest life insurance company — the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

LIC Tops the List

LIC holds a 9.531% stake in Infosys, which translates to 39.57 crore shares. The total value of this stake is around Rs 8,694 crore. Over the last year, LIC has even increased its holdings, possibly due to the company’s strong financial performance and consistent growth. This makes LIC the single-largest shareholder in the IT firm.

Other Major Shareholders

The ownership of Infosys is shared between promoters and large institutional investors. The second-largest shareholder is SBI Funds Management Ltd., which owns 4.210% of Infosys — that’s 17.48 crore shares worth about Rs 3,840 crore.

Another key name is Sudha Gopalakrishnan, the wife of Infosys co-founder S. Gopalakrishnan. She holds a 2.297% stake in Infosys, with over 9.53 crore shares, valued at around Rs 2,095 crore.

The Murthy Family’s Shareholding

Although Narayana Murthy founded Infosys, the family's individual holdings are comparatively smaller:

Rohan Murty (son) owns 1.465%, or 6.8 crore shares

Akshata Murty (daughter, and wife of Rishi Sunak) owns 1.05%, or 3.89 crore shares

Sudha Murty (wife) owns 0.93%, or 3.45 crore shares

Narayana Murthy himself owns 0.36%, and he reduced it from 0.40% after gifting some shares

Interestingly, in 2023, he gifted 15 lakh shares worth Rs 240 crore to his grandson Ekagrah Murty, making the 4-year-old one of India’s youngest millionaires with a 0.04% stake in the company.

Institutional Investors’ Role

Several institutional investors also hold significant shares in Infosys. These include:

GIC Pte Ltd. – 2.049%

UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd. – 1.743%

National Pension System Trust – 1.670%

HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. – 1.622%

Norges Bank Investment Management – 1.389%

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. – 1.343%

These institutional investors, along with LIC, play a crucial role in the overall governance and ownership structure of Infosys. Despite the Murthy family's lower stake percentage, their legacy remains strong within the company.