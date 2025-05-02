This train makes just one intermediate stop at Dhaka Airport, providing a relatively swift journey between the two cities.

Indian Railways boasts an impressive network with express trains that offer comfortable and seamless travel to passengers. With around 12,000 trains operating daily, many of which reach speeds over 100 kmph, the likes of Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat - India's 180 kmph trains - efficiently connect various regions. Meanwhile, neighbouring Bangladesh, though striving to match India's growth pace, offers its own speedy inter-city service through the Shonar Bangla Express, showcasing efforts to enhance its rail infrastructure.

The Shonar Bangla Express, Bangladesh's fastest train, operates on the existing rail network, offering inter-city service between Dhaka and Chattogram. This train makes just one intermediate stop at Dhaka Airport, providing a relatively swift journey between the two cities. In comparison to India's high-speed trains like the Vande Bharat Express, which can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, the Shonar Bangla Express's speed limit is not explicitly stated. However, it's likely that its operating speed is below 160 km/h (99 mph), given typical speed restrictions for express trains.

For context, Indian trains like the Shatabdi Express have maximum permissible speeds ranging from 110-150 km/h (68-93 mph), depending on the infrastructure of the region. Even the Rajdhani Express, known for its speed, often has its maximum speed limited to 130 km/h (81 mph).

The Shonar Bangla Express was launched as a non-stop inter-city train, providing excellent food and speedy service. Since its inception, the train has been operating from Dhaka Railway Station, catering to the travel needs of passengers between Dhaka and Chattogram. According to its schedule, the Shonar Bangla Express departs from Dhaka railway station at 7:00 AM and arrives in Chittagong at 12:15 PM. On the return journey, the train leaves Chittagong at 5:00 PM and reaches Dhaka at 10:05 PM. The train operates 6 days a week, offering passengers a convenient and speedy travel option.