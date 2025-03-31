The village has banned plastic completely. Instead of discarding plastic waste, villagers find ways to reuse and repurpose it, preventing pollution.

When people imagine a clean and green place, they often think of modern cities with advanced waste management. However, some of the cleanest places in India are not in big cities—they are in villages. These small communities have embraced sustainable living, proving that real change begins at home.

One such village is Mawlynnong, located near the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border. It has earned the title of ‘Asia’s Cleanest Village’ through the dedication of its residents. According to The Better India, with an impressive literacy rate of 93.71%, Mawlynnong’s people understand the value of cleanliness and sustainability.

The village has banned plastic completely. Instead of discarding plastic waste, villagers find ways to reuse and repurpose it, preventing pollution.

Every resident actively participates in keeping the village clean. They sweep streets and surroundings every day, ensuring no litter is left behind.

Houses and other structures are built using local materials to reduce the carbon footprint. The village is also filled with vibrant flowers, enhancing its natural beauty.

Mawlynnong has built both public and private toilets, eliminating open defecation and promoting better hygiene.

The efforts of Mawlynnong’s people show that a clean and sustainable future is possible when communities come together. Their story is an inspiration for others to adopt eco-friendly habits in their own lives. With simple yet effective practices, villages like Mawlynnong prove that cleanliness is not just a rule—it is a way of life.