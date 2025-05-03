In a nation where Hindu voices are often silenced, this family’s legacy is a rare and inspiring story of pride, and peaceful coexistence.

In a country where Hindus often face discrimination, forced conversions, and attacks on their temples, a Hindu royal family in Pakistan continues to earn respect and preserve their heritage. The Royal Sodha family of Umerkot, located in Sindh province, holds a unique place in the country’s history and present, according to a Times Now report.

Kunwar Karni Singh Sodha, the 27th Rana of the Sodha family, is the current head of the royal household. He is also a minority politician. Born to Rana Hamir Singh and Rani Nalini Prabha Kanwar, Karni Singh comes from a line of leaders. His father, Hamir Singh, served several terms in Pakistan’s National Assembly and was known for his close ties with former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In 2015, Karni Singh made headlines by marrying into Indian royalty. His wife, Padmini Singh Rathore, is the daughter of Thakur Maan Singh Rathore from the Kanota Thikana of Rajasthan. Karni Singh’s ties to India are strong—not just through his wife, but also through his Indian-born mother and three sisters, all of whom are married in India, according to the report.

The Sodhas trace their roots to the Parmar Rajput clan, originally from Malwa and northwest Rajasthan. Historical records show that their ancestor, Rao Sodha, founded their lineage after settling in present-day Khipro, Sindh. The family was later granted the title of "Rana," meaning "Raja" in Sindhi, after conquering the region.

Umerkot, the family’s base, is home to an 11th-century fort built by Rana Amar Singh. Karni Singh’s grandfather, Rana Chander Singh, was a founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Despite being a religious minority, Kunwar Karni Singh continues to promote unity and culture. His Instagram bio reads: “A proud son of Thar, promoting harmony, culture, & heritage. Committed to progress, unity, and empowering communities.”