In 2016, former Karnataka minister Janardhana Reddy garnered significant attention for orchestrating one of India's most lavish weddings. His daughter, Brahmani, married Rajeev Reddy, the son of Hyderabad-based businessman Vikram Dev Reddy, in a spectacular event estimated to have cost hundreds of crores. The wedding, which was held on November 16, 2016, spanned five days and hosted approximately 50,000 guests.

Janardhana Reddy spared no expense in making his only daughter's wedding an extravagant affair. To accommodate the vast number of attendees, he reserved 1,500 rooms in various five-star and three-star hotels throughout Bengaluru. The wedding venue itself was transformed into a regal setting, featuring elaborate sets inspired by the temples of the Vijayanagara Empire, designed by renowned Bollywood art directors. The dining area was designed to resemble a Bellary village, adding a traditional element to the opulent celebration.

Brahmani Reddy's Rs 17 crore sare and opulant makeup

Brahmani's bridal appearance was a central focus of the event. She was adorned in a striking red Kanjeevaram saree, created by Neeta Lulla, with an estimated cost of around Rs 17 crore. The saree was intricately embroidered with gold threads, making it a luxurious and unique garment.

Her jewellery collection was equally impressive. She wore a diamond choker necklace valued at Rs 25 crore, complemented by a mangtikka and a panchdalla, both adorned with diamonds. Even her braid was embellished with diamond-studded jewellery. The total value of her bridal jewelry was estimated at Rs 90 crore. To perfect her look, Brahmani’s bridal makeup alone reportedly cost over Rs 30 lakh.

Lavish hospitality

The wedding guests enjoyed a regal experience. To facilitate their movement within the venue, 40 grand bullock carts were provided. Furthermore, 2,000 taxis and 15 helicopters were employed to transport guests to the wedding site, ensuring a luxurious experience.

The catering was equally extravagant. Guests were treated to a royal feast, including a specially curated thali featuring 16 types of premium sweets, with each plate reportedly costing around Rs 3,000.

Political controversy

The wedding, while a display of grandeur, also ignited considerable controversy. Janardhana Reddy, formerly a minister in Karnataka’s BJP government, received criticism for the excessive spending, particularly during India’s demonetization period. Several political parties and activists protested against the extravagance, raising questions about the source of Reddy’s wealth.

Despite the criticism, the wedding remains one of the most discussed and extravagant events in Indian history, symbolizing unparalleled luxury and grandeur. Reportedly Rs 500 crore was spent on the entire wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Though the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, to Radhika Merchant is widely considered the most expensive wedding in India with estimated to cost around Rs 5,000 crore, there is no official records to support the claim.