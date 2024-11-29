Let us tell you about an Indian village which is deemed cursed and haunted, given its bizarre history.

Tales involving ghosts and paranormal activities often send shivers down our spines, triggering our excitement at the same time. Let us now tell you about an Indian village which is deemed cursed and haunted, given its bizarre history.

Kuldhara, a village located in Rajasthan near the Jaisalmer district, is seen as a haunted place.

What's the reason?

Established around 13th century, Kuldhara was once a prosperous village. It was established by Paliwal Brahmins and was abandoned around the 19th century, for many reasons such as - dwindling water supply, an earthquake among others.

Another story behind the abandonment of the village is that the residents left the place overnight to protect themselves from the oppressions of the ruler. Over the years, the village has acquired a reputation as a haunted site.