Haunted bunglows or palaces are often heard of. But have you heard of a haunted village in India, known the country's "black magic capital"?

Mayong, located in the Morigaon district of Assam on the banks of the Brahmaputra, is famous for black magic and witch hunting practices. Tales of bizarre happenings have been prevailing here for a long time - from men vanishing into air to people turning into beats.

The "magicians" of Mayong

Known as "Oja" or "Bez", the purported magicians the village claim to know the ropes of magic and use it to treat various diseases. The magic used by the Bezes used to treat others is commonly referred to as "Su Mantra" (good magic), whereas, the magic used to harm others is called "Ku Mantra" (bad magic).

"No doctor or primary healthcare facility in village"

Dr Lekha Borah, Assistant Professor of Geography at North Guwahati College, throws light on the reason behind such practices in the Mayong village.

While speaking to Times of India, she says, “When they (villagers) fall sick, there is no doctor or primary healthcare facility in the area. Hence, they consult locally known vaids or ojhas who know their personal issues as well. If the patient dies, it's not uncommon for a vaid or ojha to smear the blame on such issues among the village community with whom the deceased patient had .. antagonist relations."