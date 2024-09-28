This Indian village has unique tradition where no one cooks food at home, reason is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

'Ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? Check timing and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

HomeViral

Viral

This Indian village has unique tradition where no one cooks food at home, reason is...

This unique tradition builds community spirit and helps address the issues of an aging population.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 08:51 PM IST

This Indian village has unique tradition where no one cooks food at home, reason is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imagine a village where the aroma of home-cooked meals is absent, and stoves remain cold. In Chandanki village, Gujarat, this unusual scenario is a reality. Located in Becharaji taluka of Mehsana district, this village has garnered attention for its unique practice: no one cooks food at home.

Once home to over 250 residents, Chandanki now has around 500 villagers, primarily senior citizens, many of whom have migrated for work. According to the 2011 census, the village had 117 males and 133 females, although reports suggest the population may have grown to around 1,000. Instead of individual kitchens, the community gathers at a hall where food is served twice daily. Each person contributes Rs 2,000 a month for meals that celebrate traditional Gujarati cuisine, ensuring that everyone enjoys delicious, nutritious food without the hassle of cooking.

The driving force behind this communal dining system is sarpanch Punambhai Patel. After returning from 20 years in New York, he noticed the challenges faced by the elderly, whose children had moved to cities for jobs. To combat isolation and support daily living, Patel established this communal dining tradition. His vision transformed the village into a vibrant community space where people could connect and share experiences.

With many elderly residents living alone, the community hall has become a vital gathering place, fostering companionship and a sense of belonging. Now, the villagers share meals together, thriving as a close-knit family. Chandanki attracts visitors from across India and beyond, drawn by this remarkable tradition where shared meals nourish not just the body but also the spirit of community, reinforcing the bonds that keep the village united.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement