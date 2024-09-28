This Indian village has unique tradition where no one cooks food at home, reason is...

This unique tradition builds community spirit and helps address the issues of an aging population.

Imagine a village where the aroma of home-cooked meals is absent, and stoves remain cold. In Chandanki village, Gujarat, this unusual scenario is a reality. Located in Becharaji taluka of Mehsana district, this village has garnered attention for its unique practice: no one cooks food at home.

Once home to over 250 residents, Chandanki now has around 500 villagers, primarily senior citizens, many of whom have migrated for work. According to the 2011 census, the village had 117 males and 133 females, although reports suggest the population may have grown to around 1,000. Instead of individual kitchens, the community gathers at a hall where food is served twice daily. Each person contributes Rs 2,000 a month for meals that celebrate traditional Gujarati cuisine, ensuring that everyone enjoys delicious, nutritious food without the hassle of cooking.

The driving force behind this communal dining system is sarpanch Punambhai Patel. After returning from 20 years in New York, he noticed the challenges faced by the elderly, whose children had moved to cities for jobs. To combat isolation and support daily living, Patel established this communal dining tradition. His vision transformed the village into a vibrant community space where people could connect and share experiences.

With many elderly residents living alone, the community hall has become a vital gathering place, fostering companionship and a sense of belonging. Now, the villagers share meals together, thriving as a close-knit family. Chandanki attracts visitors from across India and beyond, drawn by this remarkable tradition where shared meals nourish not just the body but also the spirit of community, reinforcing the bonds that keep the village united.