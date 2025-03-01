With a population of around 4,000, Tulsi, located near Raipur, is home to numerous residents passionate about making videos, showcasing the democratization of content creation.

The digital revolution has empowered people worldwide to express themselves and share their creativity through platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Interestingly, a small village in Chhattisgarh, India, called Tulsi, has emerged as a hub for video content creation. The village has become a YouTube sensation, with over 1,000 residents creating video content, resulting in 40 active channels and 1,000+ videos. One notable channel, Being Chhattisgarhiya, has gained 120,000+ subscribers and 250+ videos, focusing on humour and preserving Chhattisgarhi culture.

With a population of around 4,000, Tulsi, located near Raipur, is home to numerous residents passionate about making videos, showcasing the democratization of content creation. They use good cameras and equipment to create funny sketches, dance performances, and other interesting content.It's transformation into a digital content hub began in 2016 when two residents, Jai and Gyanendra Shukla, started creating YouTube videos.

Despite having no prior experience, Jai and Gyanendra launched their channel, 'Being Chhattisgarhiya', in 2018. As their YouTube channel's popularity grew, other villagers followed suit, but with a shared code: creating only family-friendly content. Rooted in local culture, their videos are contemporary and themed around events like elections and festivals. Today, Tulsi is thriving with numerous content creators, making it a unique and vibrant hub of digital creativity.

Before creating videos for YouTube, the people of Tulsi village hold meetings at the village chaupal (community center). They collectively discuss and refine story ideas to improve the video content. Additionally, during these meetings, they decide who will act in the video based on the story's requirements.

In Tulsi, over 40 YouTube channels are gaining popularity, including Back Benchers Creation, Nimga Chhattisgadhiya, Gold CG04, and Fun Tapri. The village has spawned a new generation of performers, with some gaining fame beyond the village. YouTubers earn around Rs 20,000-Rs 40,000/month from YouTube views and also earn from ad films and product endorsements.