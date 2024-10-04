This Indian train offers free food to passengers throughout its journey, it runs from...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese recognised as classical languages, what are the criteria to get status?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral

HomeViral

Viral

This Indian train offers free food to passengers throughout its journey, it runs from...

This tradition started many years ago and has continued ever since, ensuring that every traveller enjoys free food throughout their journey

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

This Indian train offers free food to passengers throughout its journey, it runs from...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Travelling by train becomes even more enjoyable when food is available during the journey. The fun doubles when you get hot meals during the trip. Usually, trains offer food through pantry services, or passengers can buy food at railway stations. However, you need to pay for these meals. But there's one special train where the food is completely free—Sachkhand Express (12715).

Passengers on Sachkhand Express don’t need to worry about food, as they receive free meals during the journey. For many years, a special langar (community kitchen) has been served on this train. The train stops at 39 stations, and at six of these stations, passengers are provided with free meals. The train halts long enough for people to comfortably receive their food.

Sachkhand Express runs between Amritsar and Nanded, connecting two important Sikh religious sites—Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded. This journey covers 2,081 km, and passengers receive meals at six stations during the trip. While the train does have a pantry, food isn't cooked there as the langar meets everyone's needs.

For over 29 years, passengers travelling in both general and AC coaches have been bringing their own utensils to receive the langar. The meals, including dishes like kadhi-chawal, dal, and sabzi, are provided to about 2,000 people daily. 

This tradition started in 1995 and has continued ever since, ensuring that every traveller enjoys free food throughout their journey.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

The Amore Banquets: Surat's premier boutique hotel redefining hospitality with exceptional experiences

The Amore Banquets: Surat's premier boutique hotel redefining hospitality with exceptional experiences

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement