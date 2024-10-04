This Indian train offers free food to passengers throughout its journey, it runs from...

Travelling by train becomes even more enjoyable when food is available during the journey. The fun doubles when you get hot meals during the trip. Usually, trains offer food through pantry services, or passengers can buy food at railway stations. However, you need to pay for these meals. But there's one special train where the food is completely free—Sachkhand Express (12715).

Passengers on Sachkhand Express don’t need to worry about food, as they receive free meals during the journey. For many years, a special langar (community kitchen) has been served on this train. The train stops at 39 stations, and at six of these stations, passengers are provided with free meals. The train halts long enough for people to comfortably receive their food.

Sachkhand Express runs between Amritsar and Nanded, connecting two important Sikh religious sites—Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded. This journey covers 2,081 km, and passengers receive meals at six stations during the trip. While the train does have a pantry, food isn't cooked there as the langar meets everyone's needs.

For over 29 years, passengers travelling in both general and AC coaches have been bringing their own utensils to receive the langar. The meals, including dishes like kadhi-chawal, dal, and sabzi, are provided to about 2,000 people daily.

This tradition started in 1995 and has continued ever since, ensuring that every traveller enjoys free food throughout their journey.