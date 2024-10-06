Twitter
This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

Karan Johar called him 'lost child', Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan distanced themselves from him, he still...

Apple iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked! May cost more than expected...

Natasa Stankovic announces first project 'Tere Krke' after divorce from Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal reacts

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

This Indian train is in great demand in Canada, Chile, Malaysia; offers free food, snacks to passengers

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
Vande Bharat, an indigenously designed and manufactured semi high speed and self-propelled train, is in great demand in countries like Canada, Chile and Malaysia. According to several media reports, buyers are keen on Vande Bharat for various reasons including -- speed, cost effectiveness and more. 

Let's talk about how Vande Bharat trains are taking over the world. 

As per a report by Zee News, sources have said that cost effectiveness is one of the key factors behind the massive demand of this indigenous train. While trains boasting similar features cost between Rs 160 and 180 crores, Vande Bharat falls within the price range of Rs 120 and 130 crores. 

Moreover, Vande Bharat's incredible ability to pick up speed from 0 to 100 kmph within 52 seconds is another significant reason. In terms of picking up speed, this Indian train is racing ahead of Japan's bullet train, that takes 54 seconds to catch speed from 0 to 100 kmph.

Touted as a giant leap in the Indian Railways sector, Vande Bharat consumes less energy as compared to other trains and has one hundred times less noise experience. In addition, Indian Railways are planning to enhance the Vande Bharat connectivity across the country. 

As part of the government's 'Make in India' programme, the first Vande Bharat was manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai at a cost of about Rs. 100 crore.

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised that in the last 10 years 31,000 kilometers of tracks have been added and the aim is to add 40,000 km of additional tracks in the coming years. 

Free food on Vande Bharat is an additional benefit 

Passnegers receive free food and snacks throughout the journey. Wholesome breakfasts, lunches, snacks and dinners are served to make your journey even more pleasant. 

 

