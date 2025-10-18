FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

This Indian sweet with 'edible gold ashes' costs more than Rs 1 lakh per kg

The gold ash used in the sweets is purchased from a Jain temple and prepared according to Indian Ayurvedic traditions, making it an animal-cruelty-free option.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

This Indian sweet with 'edible gold ashes' costs more than Rs 1 lakh per kg
Diwali sweets are reaching new heights every year. The latest invention is a luxurious sweet made with 24-carat edible gold. In a video posted by ANI on X, the owner of a shop selling this sweet in Jaipur explains what goes into making "Swarna Prasadam," considered India's most expensive sweet. Priced at Rs 111,000, the sweet is packed in an ornate jewellery box. Sweet shop owner Anjali Jain explains that this luxurious sweet is made with gold ash, or gold ash. "Today, this sweet is the most expensive in India. It costs Rs 111,000. Its appearance and packaging are also very premium," she adds. "It is packed in a jewellery box and is made with pine nuts, the most expensive and premium dry fruit available today. 24-carat gold, also known as gold ash, is mixed into it."

The gold ash used in the sweets is purchased from a Jain temple and prepared according to Indian Ayurvedic traditions, making it an animal-cruelty-free option. He explained that this ultra-premium sweet is also flavoured with saffron.

Watch the full video below:

 

 

The sweet is going viral on social media, and foodies are expressing their joy and surprise:

One user said, "This prasad should be distributed across the country."

Another asked, "Will it become cheaper when gold prices fall?"

Someone said, "Who will buy and eat sweets worth Rs 1 lakh?"

Another comment was, "Should this be eaten or kept in the safe?"

