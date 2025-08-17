THIS Indian state has only one railway station, it’s not Sikkim, Meghalaya or Jammu and Kashmir; it is...

Bairrabi Railway Station, which has the station code BHRB, has three platforms and serves the entire population of 1.25 million (12.25 lakhs) of the state.

Indian Railways, one of the largest railway networks in the world, manages and operates 7,461 railway stations across the country. Some states, like Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1,000 railway stations, followed by Maharashtra (689), Bihar (768), Madhya Pradesh (550), and Gujarat (509). But, did you know that there is a state in India that has only one railway station?

Which Indian state has just one railway station?

Situated at the very end of India's border in the Northeast, the small Northeast state of Mizoram is the only state in the country to have just one railway station. Bairabi Railway Station, where the Indian Railways line ends in the Northeast, is the only railway station in Mizoram.

Located in Kolasib district of Mizoram, this station is one of the major railway stations in the state and is connected to the 84.25 km-long broad-gauge railway line that connects Katakhal Junction to Bairabi. This railway line was completed in March 2016.

Located 90 km from Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, this small station has four rail tracks and was renovated in 2016, adding modern facilities to this important establishment.

Bairabi-Sarang Railway Line Plan?

It is worth mentioning that the Indian Railways is planning to build a new railway line from Bairabi to Sairang to connect Aizawl to the rest of the national railway network; however, the hilly terrain of Mizoram makes railway construction a challenging task, hence, rail connectivity is limited in this remote state.

The proposed 51 km long railway line from Bairabi station to Sairang railway station near Aizawl will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,384 crore. Mizoram is the only state in India that has only one railway station.