This Indian state has maximum railway stations, not Maharashtra, Karnataka or Bihar, name is…

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You're making a great...'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'

Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza

From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan: Indian actors with the most National Film Awards as of 2025

Were Donald Trump, Melania fighting? Video shows President pointing finger at First Lady; lip reader decodes chat

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma dethrones Mohammad Rizwan, becomes first Asian batter to achieve historic milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Social Network 2 is officially titled The Social Reckoning, this actor to play Mark Zuckerberg; sequel to release on...

The Social Network 2 is titled The Social Reckoning, sequel to release on...

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'

West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura

Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

Weight loss: Woman loses 35kg in 7 months by avoiding these 10 everyday foods

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeViral

VIRAL

This Indian state has maximum railway stations, not Maharashtra, Karnataka or Bihar, name is…

While India has various types of rail networks, are you aware of the state with the most railway stations?

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

This Indian state has maximum railway stations, not Maharashtra, Karnataka or Bihar, name is…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian Railways is the state-owned railway operator in India and the fourth-largest railway company in the world by size. It boasts the largest railway network under a single management worldwide. Furthermore, Indian Railways is also the largest railway network in Asia. It is a vital component of the Indian transportation system, connecting the country with a vast network of tracks and playing a crucial role in both passenger and freight transportation.

Indian Railways is considered the backbone of India. Millions of people, from the middle class to the upper class, travel by rail every day. Railways play a vital role in India's economy. While India has various types of rail networks, are you aware of the state with the most railway stations? Today, we will tell you about one such state with the highest number of railway stations.

Where in India is the largest rail network?

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with a vast rail network spanning approximately 9,000 kilometres. The state boasts major railway junctions such as Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, which serve as important transportation hubs. This vast network supports both passenger and freight services, making the state an important railway hub in India.

How many railway stations are there in Uttar Pradesh?

Now let's find out how many railway stations there are in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 550 railway stations. More than 230 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh are part of the North Central Railway zone, while approximately 130 are part of the Northeast Central Railway.

District with the most railway stations

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has the largest rail network. Major railway stations here include Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Sangam, Naini Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Subedarganj, Jhunsi, Phaphamau Junction, and Prayag Junction. Besides these, there are approximately 47 railway stations, including major and halt stations. Prayagraj is also the headquarters of the North Central Railway. Since it is a large railway zone, the number of stations here is also high.

Also read: How Nita Ambani lost 18 kilos? Fitness trainer discloses her transformation secret

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Get Abhishek Bachchan out early...': Shoaib Akhtar’s brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma’s name ahead of IND vs PAK final goes viral
Shoaib Akhtar’s brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma’s name ahead of IND
Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan-starrer comedy
Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar gets angry over flood-hit young farmer's request in viral video, asks to ‘make him…’
Watch: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar gets angry over flood-hit young farmer...
Meet woman, who fought against all odds to fulfill her late father's dream, cracked UPSC exam without any coaching in fourth attempt with AIR...
Meet woman, who fought against all odds to fulfill her late father's dream, crac
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this South superstar has been granted protection to his personality rights; not Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay
This South superstar has been granted protection to his personality rights
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE