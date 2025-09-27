This Indian state has maximum railway stations, not Maharashtra, Karnataka or Bihar, name is…

While India has various types of rail networks, are you aware of the state with the most railway stations?

Indian Railways is the state-owned railway operator in India and the fourth-largest railway company in the world by size. It boasts the largest railway network under a single management worldwide. Furthermore, Indian Railways is also the largest railway network in Asia. It is a vital component of the Indian transportation system, connecting the country with a vast network of tracks and playing a crucial role in both passenger and freight transportation.

Indian Railways is considered the backbone of India. Millions of people, from the middle class to the upper class, travel by rail every day. Railways play a vital role in India's economy. While India has various types of rail networks, are you aware of the state with the most railway stations? Today, we will tell you about one such state with the highest number of railway stations.

Where in India is the largest rail network?

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with a vast rail network spanning approximately 9,000 kilometres. The state boasts major railway junctions such as Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, which serve as important transportation hubs. This vast network supports both passenger and freight services, making the state an important railway hub in India.

How many railway stations are there in Uttar Pradesh?

Now let's find out how many railway stations there are in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 550 railway stations. More than 230 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh are part of the North Central Railway zone, while approximately 130 are part of the Northeast Central Railway.

District with the most railway stations

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has the largest rail network. Major railway stations here include Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Sangam, Naini Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Subedarganj, Jhunsi, Phaphamau Junction, and Prayag Junction. Besides these, there are approximately 47 railway stations, including major and halt stations. Prayagraj is also the headquarters of the North Central Railway. Since it is a large railway zone, the number of stations here is also high.

