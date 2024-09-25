Twitter
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja tease Ashwin with MS Dhoni inspired meme onboard flight to Kanpur

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with Ajay Devgn, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant re-enters top 10 after Chennai century; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma slip...

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

This Indian restaurant where Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dined, sells out in seconds daily, it's located in…

Since its opening in March, Bungalow has become a sensation, even earning a rare three-star rating from The New York Times, an accolade not awarded to an Indian restaurant in nearly 25 years

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

This Indian restaurant where Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dined, sells out in seconds daily, it's located in…
Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani at newly opened Bungalow
    What happens when the richest family in India dines at a Michelin-starred restaurant? Instant sell-out—every single day. But it’s not just because of Mukesh Ambani’s visit. There’s more to Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow, than meets the eye.

    Recently, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his daughter, Isha Ambani, dined at Bungalow, a luxury Indian restaurant in New York run by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna. The restaurant, which has quickly become a culinary sensation, sold out in seconds the day Ambani dined. But this wasn’t a one-time occurrence—Bungalow has been selling out in seconds every day since its opening.

    Chef Vikas Khanna, known for blending traditional Indian flavors with modern techniques, welcomed the Ambanis with an intimate gesture. As part of the Diwali celebration, the family lit traditional diyas, and the restaurant was adorned with Isha’s favorite roses. Khanna added personal touches, using Ganga Jal for the family and creating a special logo with marigold flowers in honour of Reliance Industries’ legacy.

    Since its opening in March, Bungalow has become a sensation, even earning a rare three-star rating from The New York Times, an accolade not awarded to an Indian restaurant in nearly 25 years. The secret to its success? Khanna’s fusion of Indian street food flavours with modern, British club culture ambiance. Reservations for Bungalow open 15 days in advance, but seats disappear within moments, leaving would-be diners eager for their chance to experience its magic.

    The restaurant’s exclusivity, matched with its cultural depth and culinary brilliance, has made it the hottest table in New York, drawing not just locals but international dignitaries like the Ambanis. Bungalow’s allure lies in the combination of heritage and luxury—a dining experience that not only captivates but sells out in the blink of an eye.

