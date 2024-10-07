Twitter
This Indian railway station requires passengers to carry passport and visa, it is located in...

These railway stations provide affordable and convenient alternatives for international travel from India

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

This Indian railway station requires passengers to carry passport and visa, it is located in...
Many people think that international trips are impossible without flying, but there are some railway stations in India where you can catch a train and reach another country. This option is great for those who want to travel on a budget.

One such station is Petrapole Railway Station, located on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Trains from this station connect to Bangladesh via a broad gauge line. To travel on this train, you need a ticket, a valid passport, and a visa.

Similarly, Radhikapur Railway Station in West Bengal's Dinajpur district offers a rail link to Bangladesh. Haldibari Railway Station, located just 4 kilometres from the Bangladesh border, also provides direct train services to the neighbouring country.

For those interested in visiting Nepal, Bihar's Jaynagar Railway Station offers a direct train to Janakpur, Nepal. This station serves as a terminal for about 39 trains, connecting with Nepal's Kurtha Railway Station. Additionally, Bihar’s Jogbani Railway Station links India with Nepal, making cross-border travel easier.

Attari Railway Station, located on the India-Pakistan border, was once an important link between the two countries. The Samjhauta Express used to run from this station to Pakistan, but the service has been suspended since 2019. 

These railway stations provide affordable and convenient alternatives for international travel from India.

