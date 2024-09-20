Twitter
Viral

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years, remains undamaged, it is located in...

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

In India, there are numerous historic buildings that are both special and unique. Among them, Rajasthan stands out with its rich array of ancient forts and palaces. Today, we focus on a remarkable heritage site in Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has withstood the test of time under water for over two centuries.

The Jal Mahal, or Water Palace, located in the heart of Jaipur, is an extraordinary five-story palace where four of its floors remain submerged in the Man Sagar Lake. Built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in 1799, the palace was part of an ambitious project to enhance the city’s water supply. Prior to constructing the palace, Jai Singh II built a dam on the Garbhavati River to create the Man Sagar Lake.

The Jal Mahal is renowned for its architectural brilliance and the durability of its construction. The palace, constructed using robust limestone, features thick walls that prevent any water leakage. This meticulous design has ensured that, despite being submerged for over two centuries, the palace remains in pristine condition.

Often referred to as the 'Eye Candy' of the Aravalli Hills, the Jal Mahal was also known as the 'Romantic Palace.' Maharajas used it as a retreat to spend quality time with their queens, and it was a venue for royal celebrations. Its unique location in the middle of the lake adds to its allure and charm.

The palace grounds are home to a sprawling nursery with over 100,000 trees. This nursery is carefully maintained by approximately 40 gardeners and is the largest tree nursery in Rajasthan. The lush greenery attracts numerous visitors, making it not just a historical site but also a popular tourist attraction.

The Jal Mahal stands as a testament to the architectural ingenuity and the enduring legacy of Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Its ability to remain undamaged after more than 221 years underwater is a remarkable feat that continues to captivate and inspire.

 

 

 

