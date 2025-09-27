This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years, it is located in...

Here, we'll explore some of the most interesting facts about Jal Mahal, answer popular questions, and uncover its lesser-known secrets.

If you've ever driven along the Jaipur-Amer Road, you've likely stopped to admire Jal Mahal, one of Jaipur's most iconic and mysterious landmarks. Its red sandstone walls glisten in the sun, as if floating on the calm waters of Man Sagar Lake. This palace is more than just a beautiful sight. It boasts centuries of history, architectural brilliance, and ecological regeneration, attracting thousands of tourists each year. But few know the stories hidden beneath its surface. Why is much of the palace underwater? Can you go inside? Why is its architecture so unique? Here, we'll explore some of the most interesting facts about Jal Mahal, answer popular questions, and uncover its lesser-known secrets.

Where is Jal Mahal located?

Jal Mahal, literally meaning Water Palace, is one of Jaipur's most captivating landmarks. It is located between Jaipur city and Amer Fort, on the scenic Jaipur-Amer Road, just 4 kilometers from the city center. Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, it offers views of the Nahargarh Fort and the lush Kanak Vrindavan Gardens nearby.

Built in the 18th century as a royal retreat, this palace is a stunning example of Rajput and Mughal architecture. Its unique feature is its location right in the middle of the Man Sagar Lake, making it appear to float on water.

Who built Jal Mahal and why?

Jal Mahal was originally built by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh in 1699 as a vacation spot for duck hunting and royal picnics. Later, Maharaja Jai ​​Singh II of Amer renovated and expanded the palace in the 18th century, blending Mughal and Rajput architectural styles. Interestingly, some historians also attribute its construction to Maharaja Madho Singh.

Unlike other palaces, Jal Mahal was never intended as a residence. It was designed as a pleasure palace, a place for the royal family to relax and enjoy nature. Located in the middle of a lake, it was ideal for birdwatching and escaping the heat.

