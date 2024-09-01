This Indian owns most expensive shirt in the world, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, shirt is worth

In a world dominated by titans like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, one man has achieved fame not through vast corporate empires, but through a single, glittering garment. Meet Pankaj Parekh, a businessman and politician from Maharashtra, whose passion for luxury has earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Pankaj Parekh, known as "The Man with the Golden Shirt," isn't your typical industrial magnate. Instead, he’s a man whose shirt alone could rival the fortunes of many. Crafted entirely from 4.1 kg of pure gold, this opulent shirt was valued at a staggering Rs 98,35,099 when it was first unveiled on August 1, 2014. Today, with the soaring price of gold, this shimmering piece of apparel is worth nearly Rs 2 crore—a sum that could easily buy multiple houses.

Parekh's journey to fame began far from the world of luxury. He left school early, venturing into the garment fabrication business, where he built his fortune. However, his ambitions didn’t stop there. Alongside his business pursuits, Parekh also ventured into politics, aligning himself with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

While Ambani and Adani are synonymous with industrial power, Parekh has etched his name in history with his unique hobby. His golden shirt, now a symbol of extravagance, has brought him international fame. It's not just a shirt; it's a testament to how passion and persistence can create a legacy as glittering as gold.