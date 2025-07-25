This Indian man stole Rs 3.5 lakh worth of items from Singapore Airport, got caught after returning

The alleged theft came to light on May 29 when a supervisor at a shop at Jewel Changi Airport noticed a bag was missing while checking stock.

A 38-year-old Indian man allegedly stole goods worth lakhs of rupees from several shops at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. Notably, after the theft, he boarded a plane and fled the country without any identification, and no missing luggage report was filed immediately. However, upon his return to Singapore, he was caught and detained by local authorities.

According to a report by The Straits Times, the man targeted around 14 shops at the airport and stole items including perfumes, cosmetics and bags worth around 5,136 Singaporean dollars (SGD), i.e. around Rs 3.5 lakh. A press release issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday, July 23, states that the 38-year-old man was arrested by authorities upon his return on June 1.

How did authorities catch the thief?

The alleged theft came to light on May 29 when a supervisor at a shop at Jewel Changi Airport noticed a bag was missing while checking stock. The police were informed of the incident at around 4:28 pm on the same day.

Upon checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the airport, the officers spotted the 38-year-old Indian national. They saw him leave the shop with the bag without paying. Further investigations also revealed that he not only stole the bag but also stole goods from 13 other shops in the airport premises.

The police managed to identify the man, but by then he had left Singapore.

How was the Indian man arrested?

The man returned to the country on June 1, and the Singapore police immediately took action against him. He was arrested at Jewel Changi Airport, and his luggage was searched. It is being said that the stolen goods have been recovered from him.

He will be formally charged in court on Friday, July 25, on charges of theft and possession of property by fraud. As quoted by the above outlet, a police official said, "Criminals should not think they can escape arrest by taking a quick flight. The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders to prevent and curb shoplifting incidents."

If the Indian man is found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

