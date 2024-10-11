In addition to his love for luxury, the Maharaja had a passion for literature and art

Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, the last king of Kapurthala, was famed for his extravagant lifestyle. His royal treasury was stocked with some of the most expensive jewelry, including pearls, diamonds, emeralds, and more. Among his prized possessions was the largest Pukhraj (yellow sapphire) stone, which he wore in his turban.

Historians Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins noted that the brilliance of the Pukhraj on the Maharaja’s turban was so dazzling it could be seen from several meters away, earning it a comparison to the eye of a demon due to its intense glow.

Around the unique Pukhraj were 3,000 more diamonds and pearls. Whenever the Maharaja appeared in public wearing his turban, crowds would gather just to admire the majestic stone.

Maharaja Jagatjit Singh was also known for his use of luxury brands from around the world, including Louis Vuitton. He famously traveled with 60 Louis Vuitton trunks, which contained everything from watches and spectacles to diamonds, jewels, and his turban.

In addition to his love for luxury, the Maharaja had a passion for literature and art. At the age of 18, he visited Paris for the first time, where he was deeply influenced by French culture. His admiration for French architecture led him to model his palace in Kapurthala after the grand Palace of Versailles in France.