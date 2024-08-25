This Indian King was the first one to marry foreign woman during his trip to...

Martand of the small South Indian kingdom of Pudukottai was the first king to wed an English woman. In actuality, this marriage demonstrated the depth of his love for his English queen. He lost the throne and lived outside the nation his entire life because of her. because this marriage was strongly opposed by the British. It was their rule that Indian kings were not to enter into such marriages.

King Martand's love tale became a symbol of his commitment to his wife, his loyalty to her, and his refusal to give in to British pressure. South Indian Pudukottai was a small kingdom ruled by King Martanda Bhairava Tondaiman. He developed feelings for an Australian woman.

During a trip to Australia, the king met Molly Pink, a stunning Australian girl, and her mother at the hotel. The king fell in love with this girl at first sight. Following their marriage, a number of issues surfaced. He was forced from the throne. He had to make France his home. However, he was not in any way coerced by the British. In any case, he was not ready to divorce his British wife. The British queen of King Tondiyan was exquisitely beautiful. tall with a commanding presence.

At that time, it was British policy for no king to wed an English woman for the first time. The children born to the English woman will become the heirs if she becomes the first queen. They'll think of themselves as on par with the British lords. This will lead to new types of issues. As a result, the British consistently requested that the Maharajas wed Indian women for the first time. in order to ensure that the succession issue is resolved. King Martand was a good-looking 40-year-old bachelor in 1915. He had made up his mind not to wed any nationalist women. He liked an American woman first. He even became engaged to her, but the British pressure forced him to call off the engagement.

Raja Martand fell in love with Molly Fink the moment he saw her for the first time in his Australian hotel. Molly came from a wealthy background. Her dad worked as a lawyer. She was not only smart but also gorgeous. They both fell in love with one another.

Martand was also liked by Mouli's mother. The marriage proposal from Raja was accepted by Mouli's mother. Together, they travelled to the Pudukottai kingdom. There, they tied the knot. The kingdom was a hive of celebration. The printing of the wedding card was outright forbidden by the British. They made things difficult in the marriage. Still, Raja entered into marriage.

Along with his son, Martand moved to Cannes, France in 1920. He rose to prominence in that community. The revellers there held him in high regard. The king was extremely wealthy. Additionally, he used to receive a substantial annual pension from his kingdom. He made a lot of famous people in France his friends. In 1928, Martand passed away. Then, his wife Mouli requested that her husband be cremated, if only in their princely state of Pudukottai, India, but the British again refused to permit that. After that, the king was cremated in London in accordance with Hindu customs. Even London has a memorial to the king today.