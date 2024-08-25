This Indian King was the first one to marry foreign woman during his trip to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Why NASA chose Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore back to Earth?

‘Fearless debut to most dependable opener’: Virat Kohli’s special message for Shikhar Dhawan on his retirement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

8 fiercest rivalries in animal kingdom

8 fiercest rivalries in animal kingdom

8 Bollywood sequels that flopped badly

8 Bollywood sequels that flopped badly

Must-watch films of pan-India stars

Must-watch films of pan-India stars

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

This Indian King was the first one to marry foreign woman during his trip to...

King Martand's love tale became a symbol of his commitment to his wife, his loyalty to her, and his refusal to give in to British pressure

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

This Indian King was the first one to marry foreign woman during his trip to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Martand of the small South Indian kingdom of Pudukottai was the first king to wed an English woman. In actuality, this marriage demonstrated the depth of his love for his English queen. He lost the throne and lived outside the nation his entire life because of her. because this marriage was strongly opposed by the British. It was their rule that Indian kings were not to enter into such marriages.

King Martand's love tale became a symbol of his commitment to his wife, his loyalty to her, and his refusal to give in to British pressure. South Indian Pudukottai was a small kingdom ruled by King Martanda Bhairava Tondaiman. He developed feelings for an Australian woman. 

During a trip to Australia, the king met Molly Pink, a stunning Australian girl, and her mother at the hotel. The king fell in love with this girl at first sight. Following their marriage, a number of issues surfaced. He was forced from the throne. He had to make France his home. However, he was not in any way coerced by the British. In any case, he was not ready to divorce his British wife. The British queen of King Tondiyan was exquisitely beautiful. tall with a commanding presence. 

At that time, it was British policy for no king to wed an English woman for the first time. The children born to the English woman will become the heirs if she becomes the first queen. They'll think of themselves as on par with the British lords. This will lead to new types of issues. As a result, the British consistently requested that the Maharajas wed Indian women for the first time. in order to ensure that the succession issue is resolved. King Martand was a good-looking 40-year-old bachelor in 1915. He had made up his mind not to wed any nationalist women. He liked an American woman first. He even became engaged to her, but the British pressure forced him to call off the engagement.

Raja Martand fell in love with Molly Fink the moment he saw her for the first time in his Australian hotel. Molly came from a wealthy background. Her dad worked as a lawyer. She was not only smart but also gorgeous. They both fell in love with one another.

Martand was also liked by Mouli's mother. The marriage proposal from Raja was accepted by Mouli's mother. Together, they travelled to the Pudukottai kingdom. There, they tied the knot. The kingdom was a hive of celebration. The printing of the wedding card was outright forbidden by the British. They made things difficult in the marriage. Still, Raja entered into marriage.

Along with his son, Martand moved to Cannes, France in 1920. He rose to prominence in that community. The revellers there held him in high regard. The king was extremely wealthy. Additionally, he used to receive a substantial annual pension from his kingdom. He made a lot of famous people in France his friends. In 1928, Martand passed away. Then, his wife Mouli requested that her husband be cremated, if only in their princely state of Pudukottai, India, but the British again refused to permit that. After that, the king was cremated in London in accordance with Hindu customs. Even London has a memorial to the king today.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

Meet IAS officer who failed in school exams, but cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22, secured AIR...

Meet IAS officer who failed in school exams, but cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22, secured AIR...

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement