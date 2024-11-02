In the early 20th century, King Martanda Bhairava Tondaiman, then a handsome 40-year-old bachelor, developed feelings for an Australian woman.

In the early 20th century, King Martanda Bhairava Tondaiman, then a handsome 40-year-old bachelor, developed feelings for an Australian woman. While visiting Australia, he met the stunning Molly Pink and her mother at a hotel, falling for her instantly. After their marriage, challenges arose, leading to his deposition from the throne and a forced move to France. Despite the British not directly coercing him, he was resolute in not divorcing his wife.

At the time, British policy forbade Indian kings from marrying English women, fearing that any children born from such unions would claim status alongside British lords, thus complicating succession issues. Consequently, the British pressured Maharajas to marry Indian women to maintain traditional lineages. Prior to meeting Molly, King Martand had been engaged to an American woman, but pressure from the British caused him to end that engagement.

Martand and Molly’s romance blossomed, and her mother accepted the king’s marriage proposal. They traveled to Pudukottai, where their wedding was celebrated despite British attempts to undermine the event, including a ban on printing wedding invitations.

In 1920, Martand and Molly moved to Cannes, France, where he became well-regarded in the community, enjoying a luxurious lifestyle supported by a generous annual pension from his kingdom. He mingled with many prominent figures in France. Martand passed away in 1928, and Molly sought to have her husband cremated in Pudukottai, but the British denied her request. Instead, Martand was cremated in London according to Hindu customs, and a memorial to the king stands in the city today.