This Indian king turned Rolls-Royce cars into trash carriers after..., his name was…

This king decided to take revenge on the arrogant employees and it turned out to be an incredible story.

Indian Maharajas are famous all over the world for their bravery and luxurious lifestyle. They are also known for not forgiving their enemies and taking historical revenge. Stories of some kings donating their kingdoms are prevalent, such as King Marthanda Varma, who donated his kingdom to Sri Padmanabha (Vishnu) in 1749-50. This story is about a king who avenged his insult and remains a topic of discussion even today. If you are a car enthusiast, you must have heard the interesting story of a Maharaja who used Rolls-Royce cars for garbage collection in retaliation for poor customer service at a London showroom. This king decided to take revenge on the arrogant employees and it turned out to be an incredible story. The king's name was Maharaja Jai ​​Singh Prabhakar, who was the ruler of Alwar. Let's know the story of this interesting revenge.

What is the story?

It all started in 1930 when Maharaja Jai ​​Singh visited a Rolls-Royce showroom in London. However, the employees rudely kicked him out based on his ordinary appearance, as they believed that only well-dressed, rich people could afford Rolls-Royce cars.

After being sent back for his modest attire, Maharaja Jai ​​Singh decided to return to the showroom in royal attire. The Maharaja did not hesitate to personally confront the impudent employees and purchased six vehicles from their showroom.

Historical revenge

The king not only purchased six RR cars, but he also had these vehicles flown to India and assigned them to his servants to clean the streets and collect garbage.

If true, it is a very inspiring story of not judging people by their appearance.

There are many theories about this incident; the revenge served its purpose, and Rolls-Royce, founded in 1906, apologised for the behaviour of its employees and willingly offered the king additional vehicles free of charge.

In the 1920s, Rolls-Royce cars enjoyed unending popularity in India, beautifully reflecting the country's rich cultural history before colonial rule. Models such as the RR 20 HP, often affectionately referred to as the 'Baby Rolls-Royce', were particularly popular with the royal family and the privileged class.

Also read: 'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend