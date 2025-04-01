Jai Singh Prabhakar's architectural contributions included the magnificent Jai Vilas, Vijay Mandir Palace, and Siriska Palace—some of which were never even occupied

On social media, the legendary story of Jai Singh Prabhakar, the Maharaja of Alwar, who purchased Rolls-Royce vehicles to convert them into garbage trucks, is making a comeback and spreading widely. The powerful ruler was well-known for leading an extravagant and daring life. According to one of his fascinating stories, in the 1920s, he allegedly committed 'act of revenge' by buying ten Rolls-Royce vehicles to use as garbage trucks.

The story goes back to the 1920s. Maharaja entered the Rolls-Royce shop in Mayfair, London, while wearing modest clothing. Mistaking him for a commoner, the staff turned him away and ridiculed him. Such an insult, however, was not taken lightly by the Maharaja.

Later, when he returned in full royal splendour with his entourage and royal treasures, he walked back into the showroom. The same employees, now in disbelief, rushed to help him. The Maharaja placed an order for 10 Rolls-Royce vehicles with a nonchalant sense of retaliation, paying for six of them immediately and having the other four shipped to India.

The globe was surprised by what transpired next, though. When the cars arrived in Alwar, the Maharaja gave the order to turn them into garbage trucks. For the British automaker in particular, the sight of luxurious Rolls-Royce cars collecting trash must have been both amusing and bewildering.

Executives at Rolls-Royce swiftly apologised via telegram for the behaviour of their employees and even gave the Maharaja several more Rolls-Royce vehicles for free after seeing the harm this spectacle may do to their esteemed brand.

The Honourable Colonel HH Raj Rajeshwar Bharat Dharma Prabhakar was the previous name of Maharaja Jai Singh Prabhakar. In 1892, Maharaja Shri Sawai Sir Jai Singhji Veerendra Shiromani Dev Bahadur (yeah, it seems like a mouthful) became the king of Alwar at the young age of ten.

He completed his education at Mayo College in Ajmer, where he excelled in both athletics and academics. He was formally given complete controlling authority by Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India at the time, in 1903. Known for his intelligence and oratory skills, he was a respected speaker at various forums, including the Round Table Conference in London. British politician Edwin Montagu once described him as "the most brilliant Indian he met."

For almost thirty years, Jai Singh Prabhakar ruled Alwar in a combination of genius and excess. He created clinics, erected opulent palaces, and installed a vast irrigation system to keep the state free of starvation. Some of his architectural works, such as Siriska Palace, Vijay Mandir Palace, and the beautiful Jai Vilas, were never even occupied.

But there was a cost to his lavish way of living. He drained the royal coffers with extravagant spending on hunting trips and grandiose structures. Peasants were subjected to high taxes as a result, which sparked numerous agrarian uprisings.

The Maharaja sought help from the British as the financial problem became unmanageable. However, assistance came at a high price: in 1933, he was banished after being compelled to cede control of the kingdom to a British officer. He died in Paris in 1937 before he could return to Alwar, but his exile lasted 17 years.