Akshata Murty, wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has amassed personal wealth that surpasses King Charles's. According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the couple's combined net worth experienced a remarkable increase of over £120 million in the past year, rising from £529 million in 2023 to £651 million (around Rs 6,860 crore) in 2024. This leap puts them ahead of the British monarch in terms of wealth.

Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, far out-earned her husband in the 2022-23 financial year. While Sunak brought in £2.2 million (approximately Rs 20 crore), Murty earned a staggering £13 million (approximately Rs 130 crore) through dividends from her shares, leading to a significant income gap of £10.8 million (around Rs 110 crore) between the two.

The couple has been described as the richest occupants of 10 Downing Street, largely due to Murty's stake in Infosys, which remains their most valuable asset.

Born in Hubballi, Karnataka, Akshata Murty grew up in Bengaluru, where Infosys is headquartered. She pursued higher education in the United States, majoring in economics and French at Claremont McKenna College in California, and earning a fashion design degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. While studying business management at Stanford, she met Rishi Sunak, and the two were married in 2009. They have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

Beyond their financial portfolio, the couple has invested heavily in real estate, owning a £71 million house in Kensington, a flat in the same area, a penthouse in California, and a mansion in Yorkshire.

Murty's background is equally prestigious, with her father, Narayana Murthy, being a key figure in the rise of India’s software industry, and her mother, Sudha Murthy, celebrated as a novelist, engineer, and philanthropist. The Murthy family collectively holds a 3.6% stake in Infosys, with Akshata Murty personally owning 0.93%.

In addition to her business ventures, Akshata Murty runs her own fashion label, Akshata Designs, collaborating with artisans from rural areas to create unique fusion garments. Her diverse accomplishments have made her a significant player in both the business world and the fashion industry.