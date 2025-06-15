Made of the iconic yellow sandstone of Jaisalmer, the building has a circular design that looks like the Indian Parliament House.

In the middle of the desert, where the temperature often reaches 50 degrees Celsius, there is a building that has surpassed everyone in terms of architecture and design. We are talking about Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls School in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This institute not only promotes the education of girls but is also built in such a way that you will feel cool even in the scorching sun. There is no need for traditional air conditioning or grade electricity here at all. Let's know about this special school.

Eco-friendly design

Made of the iconic yellow sandstone of Jaisalmer, the building has a circular design that looks like the Indian Parliament House. This latticed building creates a natural cooling effect through a well-ventilated roof. This keeps the interior of this building always cool, even in the harsh desert heat.

This school is completely powered by solar energy. This not only cuts down on energy costs but also makes it environmentally friendly.

Empowering girls through education

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School provides free education and meals to all students and focuses on internal subjects by removing financial barriers to furthering girls' education. The curriculum here also includes English and computer education.

The school uniform is also quite unique and has been designed by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

How the school started

The school was established by the CITTA Foundation. It received support from prominent members of the royal family, including Chaitanya Raj Singh and Rajeshwari Rajya Lakshmi. After that, Suryagraha Palace Hotel owner Manvendra Singh Shekhawat donated 22 bighas of land for the school. Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School is not just an educational institution; it is also a symbol of social empowerment.

