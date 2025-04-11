A Jaipur watch company launched a new timepice under its luxury edition, 'Eternal Wristwear'. The new addition in the luxury range is a limited edition watch that combines India's historical legacy with skilled craftsmenship of India gemstones.

Jaipur Watch Company launched a new timepice under its luxury edition, 'Eternal Wristwear'. The new addition in the luxury range is a limited edition watch that combines India's historical legacy with skilled craftsmenship of Indian gemstones. The exquisite timepiece's central attraction is its radiant red opal dial, which is the first of its kind for the brand. It comes with an Aventurine stone layer which is framed by a luminous black pearlescent layer finish. Conceptualised by Gaurav Mehta, the founder and designer, it takes forward the brand’s commitment of showcasing Indian heritage with their tradition of watchmaking.

Eternal Wristwear design a tribute to India's freedom

However, the timepiece is not just elegant in looks but has One Pice coin designed at its centre. The coin is from the 1950-55 era which represents one of the first coins of Independent India. The image of a galloping horse right at the centre of the coin is representative of India's freedom, its independence and the young forward movement at its heart. The image is a visual sign of a young nation in the making.

The exquisite and luxury watch was designed in Jaipur and is run by the Seiko NH35A automatic movement. Its durability and finesse are its hallmark. It has sapphire crystals on the front and back which prevents scratches and defines clarity. With a classic silver case and black leather strap gives an edge of sophistication to the Indian timepiece.

The innovative use of opal stone, paired with the precise placement of natural Aventurine and mother-of-pearl accents, showcases Jaipur Watch Company’s dedication to artisanal mastery. These details beautifully echo the city's deep-rooted legacy in gemstone artistry, transforming the watch into both a statement of style and a homage to regional craftsmanship. 'The Eternal Aventurine Wristwear' which comes in golden and silver coin edition, called coin watches, are priced at Rs 55,000,