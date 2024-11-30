This indian company becomes the highest-rated Indian app on the iOS App Store with 6.4 million ratings and a 4.7-star average.

Rahul Chari, Co-Founder and CTO of PhonePe, announced a significant achievement for the app on November 19. PhonePe has garnered 6.4 million ratings on the Apple App Store in India, with an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. This milestone makes it the highest-rated Indian app on the iOS App Store, surpassing popular platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The app’s exceptional user experience, fast and reliable transactions, and the trust of millions of users are key factors behind this success. PhonePe’s simplicity and effectiveness have helped it stand out in the competitive digital payments space.

Expressing his happiness, Rahul Chari said, “We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone on the App Store. It’s a matter of pride that over 575 million users appreciate PhonePe’s simplicity and reliability.” He emphasized the company’s dedication to providing a seamless experience for both iOS and Android users.

Chari also highlighted how PhonePe has continuously adopted advanced technologies, such as SwiftUI for iOS, to enhance its user experience. He called this milestone a reflection of PhonePe’s commitment to innovation on a large scale.

India’s First Non-Banking UPI App

PhonePe launched India’s first non-banking UPI app in August 2016. In just a few years, it has become a leader in the digital payments industry, driving financial inclusion for millions of Indians. The app serves users across 99% of India’s PIN code areas, making digital payments accessible nationwide.

Recently, PhonePe released its first annual report, showcasing its vision, strategy, governance, and financial growth.

About PhonePe Group

PhonePe is one of India’s leading fintech companies, with its flagship digital payments app at the forefront. Since its launch in 2016, the app has grown to over 575 million registered users and is accepted by more than 40 million merchants. PhonePe processes over 300 million transactions daily, with an annual payment value exceeding USD 1.8 trillion.

The company has expanded into financial services, offering insurance, lending, and wealth management. It has also ventured into new tech initiatives, including Pincode, a hyperlocal e-commerce platform, and the Indus App Store, India’s first localized app store.

PhonePe’s continued focus on innovation and user satisfaction has solidified its position as a leader in India’s digital payments ecosystem.