Jungle Trail park transforms 500 tonnes of scrap into 700+ glowing animal sculptures, offering a unique mix of art, wildlife, and recycling.

On most weekends, families in Noida usually head to the same places, malls, movies or their favourite restaurants. But now, something exciting and very different is waiting just a short drive away. It is Jungle Trail, a new park where you won’t find real animals, but you’ll still stop and have a look. As you enter, you might think it’s just another green space, trees, benches, maybe a fountain. But very quickly, you’ll notice something that makes you pause. Right in front of you stands a full-size elephant. Beside it, a tall giraffe stretches its neck upwards, while a lion lies calmly nearby. But none of them move. They don’t even breathe. Still, they seem almost alive. Then, you look closer, and that’s when the magic reveals itself. The elephant’s big ears are made of metal sheets. The giraffe’s legs are actually slender rods. Each animal has been built completely out of scrap, the kind you usually see in junkyards. From nuts and bolts to fuel tanks and pipes, old metal has been turned into stunning sculptures.

Set inside a larger 20-acre eco-park, Jungle Trail covers around 8.5 acres and features over 700 life-size animals made from nearly 500 tonnes of scrap. It’s a mix of art, wildlife, and environmental awareness, something fun but also meaningful. The soft launch will begin on 25 June, with the official opening planned for early July 2025.

Explore Four Themed Zones

African Savannah: Life-size giraffes, elephants, and lions greet you in this section. Every detail is made from scrap, but the scene looks real at first glance.

Asian Jungle: Tigers, deer and birds built from metal are placed in lifelike poses, as if frozen mid-action.

Polar Region: Penguins and polar bears, shaped from fuel tanks and scrap parts, stand against a glowing blue backdrop.

Even benches, light poles, and gazebos are built using recycled material.

A Glowing Jungle at Night

In the evening, the park lights up with soft LED lighting. The sculptures glow, casting dramatic shadows and making everything feel magical. Children whisper in wonder, and families take photos of glowing tigers and birds.

Why Jungle Trail is Special

A Real Example of Recycling: Instead of learning about recycling from a book, children can see how old waste turns into something beautiful.

A Refreshing Break: For families or friends looking for a change from malls or cafés, this is a peaceful and creative outing.

See Waste Turn Into Wonder: You’ll understand how 500 tonnes of scrap can become art, not trash.

Before You Go

Opening: Soft launch starts 25 June; full opening in early July.

Best time to visit: Late afternoon to evening, for both day and night safari experiences.

Tickets: Expected to cost Rs 600–Rs 800.

Facilities: Cafeteria, photo zones, rest spots, and interactive areas are available.

Jungle Trail joins other famous Indian spots like Delhi’s Waste to Wonder and Chandigarh’s Rock Garden, but stands out with its large wildlife walk-through. It’s a place where art meets nature, and scrap gets a second life.