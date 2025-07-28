This Indian city featured in list of top five cities to travel in 2025, not Delhi, Kolkata, it is...

This city becomes the first Indian city to enter Travel + Leisure's top 5 global travel destinations for 2025, ranked 5th worldwide.

Jaipur, famously known as the Pink City, has earned a major achievement by being ranked 5th among the world’s top travel destinations for 2025 by Travel + Leisure magazine. This is a proud moment for India, as Jaipur is the first Indian city to ever reach the global top five list in the magazine’s “World’s Best Cities” readers’ survey.

With a score of 91.33, Jaipur ranked higher than many famous cities around the world, including Florence in Italy, which scored around 90.08. This recognition puts Jaipur in the global spotlight and highlights its rich cultural heritage, beautiful architecture, and warm hospitality.

What made Jaipur stand out?

Travel + Leisure readers were impressed by Jaipur’s vibrant culture, historical charm, and royal feel. The city offers an unforgettable mix of traditional street markets, colourful local festivals, and cultural performances. Jaipur is also home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and the Walled City, making it one of the few cities in the world with such a rich heritage. Visitors also praised Jaipur’s luxurious heritage hotels like The Oberoi Rajvilas and Rambagh Palace, which offer a royal and elegant experience. Food lovers enjoy the city’s famous Rajasthani dishes, while shoppers are drawn to its unique block-printed textiles, blue pottery, gemstones, and local handicrafts.

Many travellers mentioned that Jaipur leaves a strong emotional impact. It’s not just a beautiful city, it’s a place that touches the heart. It offers great value for money, combining old-world charm with modern comforts, and is known for its consistently warm and welcoming hospitality.

This global recognition is expected to bring many benefits. Jaipur may now see more international tourists, leading to longer stays and increased interest in Rajasthan as a whole. It will also support local artists, craftspeople, hotels, and businesses, boosting the state’s economy. Rajasthan’s tourism minister said this achievement is not just about city pride—it reflects India’s deep cultural roots and the positive impact of policies that protect and promote its heritage.

Jaipur’s success shows that India’s historic cities can shine on the world stage, offering unforgettable experiences to travellers from around the globe.