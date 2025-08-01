This Indian city beats Florence, to enter top 5 best cities in the world for travellers in 2025, not Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, it is...

Jaipur has made it to the list of the Top 5 Cities in the World, beating iconic places like Florence. Known for its rich heritage, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture, the Pink City is now gaining global recognition for offering an unforgettable and authentic travel experience.

In a proud moment for India, Jaipur has earned a spot in Travel + Leisure’s prestigious list of the Top 5 Cities in the World, beating international favourites like Florence, Kyoto, and Mexico City. It even surpassed major Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai, surprising many. Also known as the Pink City, Jaipur has grown from a royal heritage hub into a global travel gem, and this recognition proves it’s much more than just a popular tourist destination. Whether it’s the beauty of Hawa Mahal, the grandeur of the City Palace, or the peaceful charm of Amber Fort, Jaipur offers a rare blend of royalty and modern flair. What makes this achievement even more beautiful is how the city has embraced progress without losing its own essence, from handcrafted markets and colourful festivals to fine luxury stays and evolving food culture, Jaipur has it all.

What makes Jaipur stand out?

According to travel rankings and global surveys, Jaipur stood out not just for its architecture and history but also for its hospitality, culture, and uniqueness. In a time when authenticity matters more than ever to travellers, Jaipur delivers an immersive experience; you don’t just visit the city, you feel it. The list is based on a detailed survey where international readers rate cities on things like culture, food, hotels, shopping, and overall experience. This year, Jaipur scored an impressive 91.33, beating Florence, which got 90.08.

What makes Jaipur stand apart from others?

While metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi are known for their fast-paced life and modern appeal, Jaipur's slower rhythm, regal aesthetics, and warm-hearted locals make it feel like a timeless destination. The city’s growing infrastructure, luxurious hotels, eco-conscious travel options, and curated local experiences have helped it shine on the international stage.

What other Indian cities made it to the Top 25 this year?

India made a strong impression in this year's rankings, with three cities like Jaipur, Mumbai, and Agra, earning spots in the global Top 25 list.

This global recognition is not just a win for Jaipur, but for Indian heritage tourism as a whole. It proves that cities rooted in tradition can still thrive in a globalised world, all while offering visitors something rare: a feeling of both history and heart.