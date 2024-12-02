With its bold flavours and unique preparation, this dish continues to win hearts globally

Fried chicken lovers around the world have a reason to celebrate as Taste Atlas, the popular food and travel guide, has unveiled its updated list of the 'Best Fried Chicken Dishes' for December 2024. Among the top 10 is an Indian favorite, Chicken 65, which has secured the third spot.

Chicken 65, a South Indian delicacy, is described by Taste Atlas as "deep-fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, red chiles, and a variety of spices." The dish is believed to have originated in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s, though its exact history is surrounded by multiple theories. This recognition is not new for Chicken 65. In August 2023, it ranked tenth on the same list, making this year’s rise a significant achievement.

The latest rankings are dominated by Asian dishes, with Korean Fried Chicken (Chikin) taking the top spot, followed by Japan’s Karaage. Other Asian favorites in the top 10 include Chinese Zhaziji (crispy fried chicken), Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, and Indonesian Ayam Penyet. Last year’s winner, Ayam Goreng from Indonesia, now ranks fifth.

This is another feather in the cap for Indian cuisine, which recently saw rajma (kidney bean curry) ranked 14th on Taste Atlas’ list of the '50 Best Bean Dishes' in November 2024.

With its bold flavours and unique preparation, Chicken 65 continues to win hearts globally, adding to India’s growing recognition on the world culinary map.