JRD Tata, one of India’s most influential industrialists, had a unique journey before taking over the Tata Group. Born on July 29, 1904, in Paris, France, JRD (Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata) was the son of prominent businessman Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. Fluent in French and English, he spent his early years across France, India, Japan, and England, shaping a global outlook from a young age.

After completing his studies, he joined the French army for a year. At that time, French law required young men with French citizenship to serve in the military. JRD served in the cavalry, motivated by his love for horse riding and a desire to learn polo. His regiment, the Spahis, stationed in Tunisia and Algeria, mainly comprised North African soldiers.

An encounter in the army almost changed JRD’s life path. His regiment was set to fight the Moroccan rebel leader, and JRD wanted to extend his service to join them. However, his father advised against it, and JRD returned. Later, he learned his regiment was ambushed and wiped out, a twist of fate that brought him back to India.

In 1938, at the age of 34, he became the chairman of Tata Sons, holding the position until 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded and established companies like Tata Motors, Titan, and Air India.

He received prestigious honours, including Bharat Ratna and France’s Legion of Honour. He passed away in 1993 in Geneva, Switzerland, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped Indian industry.