MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group and Indian billionaire, carried the coffin of his employee, Shihabuddin, in what was an empathetic and responsible move.

Ali attended his employee’s funeral prayer and expressed his condolences. The billionaire shared the video of the funeral prayer on his Instagram handle. Shihabuddin was the supervisor at Lulu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi Al Wahda Mall’s and a native of Thirur Kanmanam, Kerala. He died due to a heart attack.

Viewers of the viral video commended Yusuff Ali for his thoughtfulness and humane gesture. One user wrote, “This is exactly what a boss should be — hats off!” Another commented, “A man has died... Leading the prayer at his dead body is the country's biggest billionaire and the company owner of the deceased person... This is what humanity is.” Another added, “A true leader.”

This is not the first time MA Yusuff Ali has shown a humane gesture. In an earlier incident he intervened to help a Kerala woman, ousted from her house due to failure in paying a loan. Moved by her story, the UAE-based Kerala billionaire directed his team to clear the woman's outstanding loan and additionally offered her ₹10 lakh in assistance, after her struggles resonated with thousands and garnered widespread sympathy.