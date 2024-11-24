With this initiative, the airline continues to strengthen its connection with young travellers while making air travel more student-friendl

Indian airline IndiGo has introduced special fare offers and benefits for students booking flights through its website and app. The initiative aims to provide flexibility and cost savings for students travelling for academic purposes.

Under the new offer, students can modify their flight bookings without paying any modification charges, a feature designed to accommodate their often-changing academic schedules. Additionally, they will receive up to a 6% discount on the base fare and an extra 10 kg baggage allowance. This is particularly useful for students needing to carry course materials and essentials to their study destinations, IndiGo said.

The offer applies to students aged 12 and above who present a valid student ID during check-in. Failure to provide proper identification will result in being charged the regular fare, according to the airline’s website.

These benefits are available exclusively on domestic flights and cannot be transferred to another person. The offer is valid only for direct bookings made via IndiGo’s official website or app, bypassing intermediary booking platforms.

As part of a broader “limited-time offer,” IndiGo’s website highlighted discounts of up to 15% for direct bookings.

With this initiative, IndiGo continues to strengthen its connection with young travellers while making air travel more student-friendly.