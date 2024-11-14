The train continues to redefine rail travel in India, combining speed, luxury, and safety for a world-class experience

India’s first engine-less, high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, has set a new standard for luxury travel. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019, from New Delhi, the train continues to provide a premium experience. Known previously as Train 18, the Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit chair car train designed and developed by Indian Railways.

The Vande Bharat Express can reach speeds of up to 183 km/h (114 mph) during trial runs, though its operational speed is limited to 160 km/h (99 mph) due to track conditions.

In July 2023, Indian Railways unveiled a new saffron and grey livery for the trains, with improvements including 25 safety upgrades. The new Vande Bharat trains are equipped with modern coaches, featuring automatic plug doors, reclining ergonomic seats, and rotating chairs in the executive class. These upgrades ensure a comfortable and luxurious travel experience for all passengers.

Adding to the luxury, the trains now have mini kitchens that offer a range of amenities, such as a hot case, bottle cooler, deep freezer, and hot water boiler. This allows passengers to enjoy snacks and drinks on demand. To further enhance safety, each coach is now fitted with CCTV cameras, providing added security and peace of mind for travellers.

The Vande Bharat Express continues to redefine rail travel in India, combining speed, luxury, and safety for a world-class experience.