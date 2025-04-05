In the present era, immensely dominated by technology and AI, there's no dearth of potential for growth and career opportunities. Well, having said that, content creation is on boom today. Every other person you see on social media is either a content creator or a wanna-be influencer.

In this article, we will talk about an influencer who is an IITian and a former commercial pilot. He is also a bodybuilding inspiration for his followers. We bet you guessed it right! He's is none other than Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Gaurav Taneja is a renowned commercial pilot, YouTuber and content creator. Owning a YouTube channel titled "Flying Beast", he broadcasts vlogs about his family and personal life.

After completing his education in Kanpur, Taneja went on to study civil engineering from IIT, Kharagpur - one of the most reputed engineering institutes in the country. After pursuing a career in aviation, he became a commercial pilot.

It was in 2017 when he launched his YouTube channel - Flying Beast. In addition, he also launched the FitMuscle TV YouTube channel to post contents about bodybuilding, fitness, and health.

Gaurav Taneja's family

Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee, a pilot herself, are parents to two daughters - Kiara (Rashi) and Pihu. His mother, Bharti Taneja, is a teacher while his father, Yogendra Kumar Taneja, works at Bank of Baroda.