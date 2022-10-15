THIS 'Idli ATM' offers hot idlis in seconds; Check viral video here

A video of this one-of-a-kind machine has gone viral on Twitter, and if you live in Bengaluru, you should definitely try it out.

New Delhi: Bengaluru has it all, whether it's jugaad or innovative startups. And now the country's IT capital can brag about yet another new feature: an idli ATM! A video of this one-of-a-kind machine has gone viral on Twitter, and if you live in Bengaluru, you should definitely try it out.

A video of a woman demonstrating how the Bengaluru 24-hour idli ATM works is going viral on social media. B Padmanaban shared the video on Twitter, where it has received over 477k views. The video depicts a view of Freshot, an idli ATM outlet shop. The lady also demonstrates how to place an order.

Idli ATM in Bangalore... pic.twitter.com/NvI7GuZP6Y — B Padmanaban (padmanaban@fortuneinvestment.in) (@padhucfp) October 13, 2022

According to the media report, the machine can dispense up to 72 idlis with chutney and podi in just 12 minutes. The ordering process for the South Indian breakfast machine is similar to that of a vending machine, except that one must scan a QR code to place their order and make payment. When an order is placed, an individual receives a code on their mobile device. After taking a bite, the woman declares that the food tastes good as well.

After the clip posted online, it accumulated various comments by netizens. Take a look here: