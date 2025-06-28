Recently, a man shared a hilarious ‘perfect age to get married’ chart in a video that is getting widespread attention online.

Marriage is considered one of the most crucial decisions in life; however, deciding on when to get married has been a controversial topic. Over the years, we have seen people debating about what the right age to get married is. Some people believe that one should tie the knot with someone before 30 because of the biological clock. While there are people who think marriage should only be considered when a person is fully ready financially and emotionally to take all the responsibilities. Recently, a man shared a hilarious ‘perfect age to get married’ chart in a video that is getting widespread attention online.

''The perfect age to get married is... When you can afford both shaadi ka stress and EMIs together,'' the caption read.

“The Ideal Age To Get Married:

Biologically: 15

Socially: 26

Legally: 18+

Culturally: 24- 28

Economically: 30+

Logically: NEVER,” the chart read.

The clip was shot as funny content, but it resonated with many users.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘VijayThk’, has garnered over 18K views.

Social media reaction

A user wrote, ''When people were living in joint families, marriage was easier economically. Nowadays, people have become accustomed to living in smaller families, because of migration to cities for jobs.''

Another user said, ''Then for me it's never because I can't see my future.''

A third user commented, ''no. it is when you realize that happiness is not everything in life !!!''

Another user wrote, ''Only when you have fixed alimony money in bank.''

