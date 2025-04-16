The restaurant opened its doors in April 1926—the same year Queen Elizabeth II was born. This historic restaurant has witnessed the changing face of London over its nearly 100-year existence.

For nearly a century, Veeraswamy restaurant in London has been introducing Indian cuisine with a distinctive touch to diners. Now, this iconic establishment located near Piccadilly Circus faces an uncertain future as it stands on the brink of closure. The Crown Estate, which owns Victory House where Veeraswamy is located, plans to expand the office reception area and has decided not to extend the restaurant's lease. This decision has come as a shock to loyal patrons who have frequented the establishment for years.

Ranjit Mathrani, co-owner of the restaurant, has taken legal action against this decision. He argues that Veeraswamy is not merely a restaurant but a living piece of history and suggests that even the royal family would be saddened to learn of such "cruelty" being carried out in their name.

The Rich History of Veeraswamy

Veeraswamy opened its doors in April 1926—the same year Queen Elizabeth II was born. This historic restaurant has witnessed the changing face of London over its nearly 100-year existence. Founded by Edward Palmer, who was the great-grandson of General William Palmer (private secretary to Warren Hastings, the first Governor General of India) and a Mughal princess named Faisan Nissa Begum, the restaurant was established with a clear vision: to introduce authentic Indian cuisine to Londoners at a time when "celebrity chefs" were not yet a phenomenon.

Palmer's heritage significantly influenced the creation of Veeraswamy's menu, with his great-grandmother's royal Mughal culinary traditions playing a central role. The restaurant quickly became the first of its kind, offering authentic dishes from across India that London had never experienced before, all presented in lavish Raj-inspired décor.

The restaurant received a Michelin star in 2016, with inspectors noting that despite opening in 1926, "this celebrated Indian restaurant just keeps getting better and better".

A Royal Legacy



In 1934, the restaurant changed hands when it was taken over by British MP Sir William Stewart. Under his leadership and obsessive attention to detail and quality, Veeraswamy entered its golden era, becoming a favorite destination for royalty and British elites. The restaurant has hosted an impressive array of notable personalities throughout its history—from Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to Charlie Chaplin, Marlon Brando, Sharon Stone and David Cameron. Even British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was among its distinguished guests.

Despite these challenges, Veeraswamy's menu continues to preserve its historic essence. Signature dishes like Patiala Shahi Raan en Croute—Welsh lamb shank slow-cooked for six hours and then baked in a tandoor—remain on the menu. In earlier times, the restaurant also served dishes like Lobster Mayonnaise, Jugged Hare and Sherry Trifle, which now exist only in stories and memories.